Rail passenger complains to minister about catering staff flouting Covid norms, contractor fined

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fined 50,000 to a catering contractor after a 41-year-old resident of Vasant Nagari, Vasai (East), on Saturday, in a tweet, complained to newly-appointed Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, about its employees flouting Covid-19 norms, in the A-1 coach of the Ramnagar (Uttar Pradesh) to Bandra Terminus Express.

Hoshiyar Dasoni had boarded the train from Lal Kuan station in Uttarakhand on Friday evening, for Vasai. While ordering packaged food and water, he found the IRCTC contractor overcharging. “Furthermore, they sold gutkha and other banned tobacco products inside the compartment,” said Dasoni.

“None of the workers wore masks or practised social distancing. I also found that four of the workers were openly smoking near the vestibule of the coach. They threw cigarette stubs and lighted matchsticks near the rubber - vestibuled area, risking the safety of the passengers,” said Dasoni.

“I tweeted to the Union minister at Nagda station and also registered a complaint in this regard. Surprisingly at Ratlam station, the IRCTC and RPF officers entered my coach and enquired about the complaint.”

As soon as the train reached Bandra Terminus on Saturday afternoon, Dasoni was informed that the contractor has been fined 50,000.

