Railways suspends loco pilot for running train in reverse direction for 20km
The railways has suspended a loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, and a guard of the Purnagiri Janshatabdi train after it moved in the reverse direction for 20km on the Tanakpur-Pilibhit track on Wednesday, Rajendra Singh, public relation officer, north-eastern railway division, said on Thursday. Singh added an inquiry has been initiated.
The train with 60 people on board was on its way to Tanakpur from Delhi when it ran over a cow near Tanakpur railway station, officials aware of the matter said.
The train was stopped before it started running in the reverse direction due to pressure pipe leakage that resulted in brake failure, they added.
It moved at a speed of 40-50km per hour and sparked panic on board before it was stopped near Goshikuon by putting soil and aggregates on the railway track, the officials said.
