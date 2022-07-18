Railways to launch ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ on July 18
Indian Railways would be launching ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ programme across all the zones, including North Central Railways (NCR), of the country on Monday. At the central level, chairman, Railway Board will be inaugurating the event while at NCR, general manager will inaugurate an exhibition at Prayagraj Junction.
“All across the country, 75 railway stations have been nominated for the one-week event. At NCR, four stations have been identified for the exhibition wherein information regarding unsung heroes of the freedom struggle associated with Prayagraj would be displayed at the junction,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.
In the same sequence, the Prayagraj division of NCR commemorated 38 years of Prayagraj Express (12417) at Prayagraj Junction under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It saw railway staff and members of Prayagraj Express fan club celebrating the birthday of the popular train of the city which runs between Prayagraj and New Delhi late Saturday night.
In the current financial year (April to June 2022), this train has been used by 1.5 lakh passengers. This train is one of the first trains in the country to run with 24 coaches and was once the longest train in India, informed officials.
The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the use of hand held terminals (HHT) which were distributed to TTEs of Prayagraj Express. HHT were distributed to the ticket checking staff and made functional. Through this, now wait listed (WL) tickets can be cleared while on-board the train. Also, from now on manual charting will be done away with and TTEs will be carrying these devices in place of the chart and as such the process will become paperless.
HHT facility has also been started in Taj Express and Shramshakti Express besides Prayagraj Express. On Sunday morning, TTE staff members on train number 14211 Agra-Delhi Intercity Express too were provided with HHTs at Agra Cantonment station. A total of 1,018 HHTs have been provided for various trains of NCR including 488 in Prayagraj division, 386 in Jhansi division and 144 in Agra division, said CPRO.
FYJC admission process in limbo, many ICSE students start class 11 in other boards
Mumbai: Even as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) released class 10 results on Sunday, the admission process to get into first-year junior college is unlikely to resume since class 10 results of the Central Board for Secondary Education are still awaited. Many ICSE students have already enrolled in class 11 in other boards or integrated coaching classes. Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, has also enrolled students in their class 11 ISC board.
Prayagraj: Two shooters injured in police encounter, nabbed
Two shooters were injured in an encounter with police team near Matiara village in the wee hours of Sunday. Three persons involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested on Saturday, police said. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, the police team tried to intercept two suspects on a bike moving towards Pratapgarh. SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the two miscreants got injuries in their legs following retaliatory firing.
Milkman thrown off road by speeding car, killed
Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old milkman, who was returning home after delivering milk at NRI Estate, Seawoods on Sunday morning on his Activa scooter, was crushed to death by a speeding Hyundai Verna car at Palm Beach Road. The incident happened at 6.45am at Chanakya junction. A businessman working with stock, Akshay Surve has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death by negligence.
Despite busy schedule, squash champion scores 98.6%
Mumbai: Mumbai: Junior squash champion and a student of Bombay Scottish High School in Mahim , Tiana Parasrampuria, scored 98.6% in herTiana'sass 10 ICSE board exams, results of which were announced Sunday. The 16-year-old high-scorer will be representing India at the US Junior Open in December this year and British Junior Open world championships in January 2023.
Homes rattled by high tide due to coastal road work: SoBo residents
MumbaiFor the past few days, residents living in bungalows on Marine Drive have been feeling unusual vibrations sitting in their homes, which they noticed were coinciding with high-tide timings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing the 10.58-km coastal road project, for which it had to relocate a large number of tetrapods between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea Face.
