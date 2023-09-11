News / Cities / Others / Rain-triggered wall collapse kills 55-yr-old woman in Rahimabad

Rain-triggered wall collapse kills 55-yr-old woman in Rahimabad

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Shanti Devi, 55, was asleep on the ground floor of her residence when the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

LUCKNOW A 55-year-old woman lost her life on Monday as a semi-constructed wall collapsed during heavy rainfall in Belwa village, within the jurisdiction of the Rahimabad police station.

Representative pic (PTI)
Representative pic (PTI)

Shanti Devi, 55, was asleep on the ground floor of her residence when the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. Virendra Vikram, ACP of Malihabad, reported that the incident transpired around 4 am during a severe rainstorm.

Ravindra Kumar, Shanti’s husband and a labourer by profession, recounted the harrowing event to the Rahimabad police. He said, “At 4 o’clock in the morning, the rain and thunderstorm were at their peak. The semi-constructed wall of our house suddenly gave way, trapping Shanti under the debris, ultimately leading to her tragic demise.”

Shanti Devi is survived by her husband, Ravindra Kumar, who is also a daily wage labourer, and their five children, who, like their parents, are engaged in daily labour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out