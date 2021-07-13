Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BJP lawmaker sent to prison in forgery case

Amrit Lal Meena was sent to jail on Tuesday after he surrendered to a local court in Udaipur in connection with a case related to the submission of an alleged fake Class 5-mark sheet with his wife’s papers for her election as a village head in 2015
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Amrit Lal Meena was sent to jail on Tuesday after he surrendered to a local court in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in connection with a case related to the submission of an alleged fake Class 5-mark sheet with his wife’s papers for her election as a village head in 2015.

A charge sheet has been filed against Shanti Devi, Meena’s wife, and she is out on bail.

Udaipur police superintendent Rajeev Pachar said Meena surrendered after the high court and Supreme Court rejected his interim bail. The Supreme Court directed him to surrender to the local court.

A police probe concluded the mark sheet was fake.

The previous BJP government introduced minimum education qualifications for contesting local body elections. To contest the village head elections, an aspirant from the general category was required to have passed Class 8. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, the illegibility was that they should have cleared the Class 5 exam for the purpose.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress reversed the educational qualification requirement in 2018.

