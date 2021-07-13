1 yr on, issues of Pilot camp remain unresolved in Raj

Jaipur: On July 12, 2020, Sachin Pilot, the then Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief, and 18 MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot , leading to a 30-day-long turmoil that saw conversations of rebel MLAs and a union minister leaked on social media, a protracted legal battle over powers of the legislative assembly speaker to disqualify MLAs that reached the Supreme Court, and an anti-climatic compromise that ended the revolt, but which, as recent events have shown, did nothing to address the underlying issues.

A year later, the Pilot camp claims most issues remain unresolved and that many promised political appointments are yet to happen. Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken last week indicated that a cabinet expansion to fill nine vacant positions and appointments in state-run corporations and boards would happen “very soon” without giving any clear time frame.

Amid clamoring for cabinet rejig, Maken reached Jaipur and held two rounds of meetings with Gehlot in presence of state party chief Govind Singh Dotasara on last Tuesday and Wednesday. “The exercise on Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments in Rajasthan is a work in progress. It means that discussions with all are being held,” Maken stated addressing newspersons.

At 9 pm on July 12 last year , Pilot’s camp released a statement on WhatsApp, claiming that the Gehlot-led Congress government was in minority, and that Pilot was being backed by 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.

Soon after . it emerged that Pilot and his supporters left Jaipur and were camping at a secret location in Haryana, threatening the stability of the Congress government. The Congress moved a disqualification petition against the rebel lawmakers on July 14 and the Speaker CP Joshi issued a notice on July 15,2020. The rebels challenged the notice first in the Rajasthan high court and then in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party also sought disqualification of its six MLAs, who d merged their state unit with Congress in September 2019. That was also challenged in the Rajasthan high court.

As the legal battle was going in, the Congress removed Pilot as state party chief and then as deputy CM along with two other ministers , Ramesh Meena and Vishwendra Singh. Gehlot sought a special assembly session to prove his majority but Governor Kalraj Mishra sought reasons for this, resulting in a war of letters between the CM and the governor. The rebels stayed in Gurugram till August 11, 2020 and returned to Jaipur after a month when it became clear that Gehlot had a majority on the floor of the House; the Congress high command set up a committee under Ahmed Patel to resolve issues between Gehlot and Pilot. And, the governor also allowed a short session to discuss Covid.

But all was not well then, and isn’t so now.

Congress leaders allied with Pilot say the Ahmed Patel committee did not meet even once and that after Patel’’s death, it lost its relevance.Maken, they add, has also dithered on the demands of Pilot camp.

In June, Pilot expressed his displeasure at the lack of action by the committee. Soon after, the lawmakers who support him started voicing demands for a cabinet reshuffle and political appointments. “We have apprised the party high command about everything; now they have to decide what needs to be done to strengthen the Congress and the government. Our issues have not been resolved yet,” said Deepender Singh Shekhawat, MLA and former assembly speaker.

Another party MLA from Chaksu, Ved Prakash Solanki said, “Our issues remain as it is –the workers aren’t heard or given importance. For people and workers work to happen the governance should be decentralized.”

A senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity that even a cabinet reshuffle is unlikely to resolve the matter. There are nine vacancies in the Rajasthan cabinet as there can be 30 ministers but only 21 currently. Of the nine vacancies, three were created when Pilot’s supporters were sacked last year for the rebellion. “It is learned that Pilot is not just asking for a number of his MLAs in the cabinet but power-sharing, which is allotment of department and that is hard for Gehlot to accept,” he said.

Gehlot , for his part, is pitching for independents and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators who saved his government during the floor the test last August. “ Gehlot and other leaders promised the independents and former BSP MLAs of they being accommodated,” the Congress leader added.

Efforts were made to contact Gehlot and Pilot but neither responded.

Political analyst Manish Godha said there has certainly been a delay in resolving the issue. People have been witnessing the factionalism and struggle in the party and government since day one of the government, which is raising questions on the stability of the government, he added.