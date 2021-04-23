Rajinikanth has no evidence to back remarks on Thoothukudi violence: Lawyer

Actor Rajinikanth has told a judicial commission that he has no evidence to back his 2018 statement in which he blamed “anti-social elements” for the violence during anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu Thoothukudi, the panel’s lawyer said.

The Justice (retired) Aruna Jagadeesan commission is probing the killing of 13 people in police firing during the protests for the closure of Vedanta Group’s Sterlite copper smelting plant over environmental concerns.

Arul Vadivel, the lawyer, said the commission asked Rajinikanth 15 questions over his statement and the actor submitted his responses a month ago.

“In his reply, he says that he just made a statement. He has no proof, no documents, and no videos. He has nothing available,” said Vadivel. “We need some more clarifications from Rajinikanth, but we will ask him to appear later. We do not want him to come now due to the pandemic situation.”

Rajinikanth was unavailable of comments.

The commission in December and February issued summons to Rajinikanth, who sought to appear before the panel via videoconferencing citing health concerns.

Rajinikanth, who visited Thoothukudi after the firing, claimed anti-social elements infiltrated the protest, turned it violent, and forced police to fire. He added Tamil Nadu would turn into a graveyard if people protested for everything.

Rajinikanth, who gave up his plans to float a political party ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in April, faced flak for the statement and the commission took note of it.

The commission has so far examined over 600 witnesses and its next sittings will be held between May 17 and 21. Its probe was paused last year between April and October during the pandemic.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has blamed ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the firing.