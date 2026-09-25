“Ram, Ramayana & Ayodhya”: UP to host major national art events in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced three major art workshops and camps scheduled from October through December 2026. The initiative aims to connect the new generation with the state’s rich cultural heritage while providing a national platform for artists to collaborate and exchange techniques. For representation only

Organised in collaboration with the State Lalit Kala Akademi and various educational institutions, these events will showcase, through art, the cultural traditions of Lord Ram and the Ramayana, folk and traditional painting styles, and the spiritual-cultural heritage of Kashi and the Ganga, said a communique from the state government.

The series will kick off with a national workshop and lecture titled ‘Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya’ at Ram Ki Paidi/Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya. Running from October 22 to 26, 2026, in collaboration with Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, the event will feature 25 artists and 10 experts dedicated to exploring the cultural legacy of Ayodhya and the Ramayana.

From November 18 to 22, 2026, the State Lalit Kala Akademi will host ‘Lokdhara’ in Lucknow. This camp focuses on preserving folk and traditional arts including Gond, Bhil, Godna, Pithora, Rajasthani, Kohbar and Madhubani styles.

The event will bring together 35 to 40 renowned practitioners including Padma Shri and National Award winners alongside 25 senior art students. The five-day program includes live demonstrations, masterclasses, and mentorship sessions, with key partners including Lucknow University and Amity University.

‘Kashi Flow’ camp

The initiative concludes with ‘Kashi Flow’ in Varanasi during the second week of December 2026. Organised by the Ganga Mahasabha and the State Lalit Kala Akademi, this four-day camp will focus on the intersection of art, spirituality, and the river Ganga. Artists from across India, including participants from Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Odisha, will gather to document the spiritual heritage of Kashi and symbols like the Ram Mandir and the Kumbh tradition.