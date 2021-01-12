Random act of murder: Teenagers kill man, steal his car, say cops
Ecotech I police on Tuesday detained two minor boys -- aged 17 and 16-- in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man on January 6. The murder, police said, appeared random.
Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that the victim Hemchand was a contractor in Atai village. “On January 6, he had left his home in his car to meet someone and did not return. His body was found near Murshadpur underpass and his car and mobile phone were missing,” he said.
Hemchand’s brother Mahesh Kumar filed a complaint with Ecotech police station and suspected his brother’s business partner. The police questioned the partner but did not get concrete evidence of his involvement.
Pandey said the police launched an extensive investigation and scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas.
“We found the same car at the Jewar toll plaza and at Mathura toll plaza. We believed the suspects were locals since they were moving in the neighbourhood,” he said.
Police then set up check posts and on Tuesday, the car was spotted at the Ecotech area. The minors offered no resistance when caught, said police.
“The police recovered the car, a countrymade gun used in the crime, victim’s mobile phone, and suspect’s blood stained jacket from their possession,” said Pandey.
Police said that both the juveniles were residents of Kasna area.
“When questioned, the older boy said that he had a dispute with a person named Praveen and planned to kill him with his friend and rob his car. That day, the duo had called Praveen over to a spot but he did not turn up,” Pandey said.
The two boys then roamed around the area on a motorcycle when they came across the victim. “Hemchand was talking to someone on his phone in his parked car Child Roundabout near Chuharpur village. They knocked his window on the pretext of asking directions. As soon as Hemchand rolled down the window, the older boy shot him in the head,” said Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Ecotech I police station. They then shifted his body and drove the car to the the Mursahdpur area and fled with the vehicles.
Police said a case has been registered against them under Section 302 (murder), Section 394 (murder for robbery) of IPC. The two suspects were produced before child welfare committee and sent to juvenile home.
