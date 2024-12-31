Menu Explore
5 booked for narcotics consumption at Goa fest after random tests: Police

ByGerard de Souza
Dec 31, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Police said that the five, including a US national, were booked for narcotics consumption but have been let go, pending reports of the blood and urine sample testing

The Goa Police Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) booked five persons, including a US national, for alleged consumption of drugs during random testing of revellers at Sunburn, the three -day Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival held in Goa, police said.

The Goa police stepped up surveillance after a 26-year-old man from Delhi, fell unconscious at the venue of the Sunburn festival and later died in hospital during treatment. (File Photo/Instagram/sunburnfestival)
The Goa police stepped up surveillance after a 26-year-old man from Delhi, fell unconscious at the venue of the Sunburn festival and later died in hospital during treatment. (File Photo/Instagram/sunburnfestival)

Superintendent of police Tikam Singh Verma said that of the five detained, four were found positive for ganja and one for cocaine.

“We had tested around 45 persons who were randomly selected at the festival and made to undergo the saliva test. When it was found positive they were detained while blood and urine samples have been collected for further testing,” Verma said.

“ANC detained five individuals, hailing from Texas (USA), Hyderabad, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh, and one local from Cuncolim, on suspicion of consuming narcotics in the Sunburn Music Festival. The detentions occurred during the Sunburn music festival, following saliva tests that confirmed all five tested positive for banned substances,” Verma added.

Police said that the five were booked for narcotics consumption but have been let go, pending reports of the blood and urine sample testing.

“There were no drugs found in their possession,” the SP added.

Police had stepped up surveillance after a 26-year-old man from Delhi, fell unconscious at the venue of the festival and later died in hospital during treatment.

A post-mortem examination has reserved opinion on the cause of death, pending analysis of the viscera organs but has noted renal failure in the deceased.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, ANC arrested a local youth, Sachin Haldankar, for possessing and supplying Ecstasy and Charas worth 7.7 lakh and a Nigerian national Joseph Uzor 44, for possession of cocaine worth 1.5 lakh.

“These operations have led to the seizure of drugs worth 9.2 lakhs, as well as a major breakthrough in interstate ganja smuggling,” the SP said.

