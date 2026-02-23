Rangostav 2026 to kick off with Laddoo Holi in Mathura on Feb 24

Rangotsav 2026 is set to begin in Mathura on Tuesday with Laddoo Holi at Radha Rani Temple in Barsana. Holi celebrations in Braj region. (HT File Photo)

The Mathura police have tightened security to keep an eye on nuisance makers, specially those in habit of misbehaving with women devotees coming to attend Holi festival.

Laddoo Holi celebrations will be followed by Lathmaar Holi in Barsana on Wednesday and in Nandgaon on Thursday.

“Vigil is to be kept with the help of drones and CCTV cameras. Police force in plain clothes will be deployed at locations with heavy crowds. Posters have been released of miscreants identified last year for indecent behaviour with women devotees,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar.

“Appeal has been made that none will be allowed to cross the line of decency and anyone found guilty will be strictly dealt with. Police incharges are directed to maintain constant vigil as Rangotsav 2026 begins with Laddoo Holi at Radha Rani temple in Barsana from Tuesday,” stated Shlok Kumar.

“Adequate force is available for the extended Holi festival in the Braj region,” said SSP Mathura.

The Holi celebrations last for 40 days and begin from Basant Panchami onwards. Location keeps on moving from Barsana to Nandgaon, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Baldev all through these days.

Lathmaar Holi

Preparations are in final stages for the world-famous ‘Lathmar Holi’ at Barsana town of Mathura district on February 25. During the event, men from Nandgaon symbolising Lord Krishna’s companions play Holi with women from Barsana who represent Radha’s companions.

SSP said for ‘Lathmaar Holi’ at Barsana, 7 zones and 18 sectors are to be created with 56 parking spaces and 94 barriers. There will be health centres at 13 points with 5 two-wheeler ambulances, 5 watch towers and 5 points for fire tenders in Barsana.

The Rangotsav 2026 beginning with Laddoo Holi at Barsana on February 24 will end at Rangji temple in Vrindavan on March 12.

Holi will be celebrated at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Banke Bihari Temple and at Dwarkadeesh Temple on February 27 followed by Çhadi-maar Holi at Gokul on March 1. Traditional walk on burning patch at Phalen village on March 3 and Dhulendi on March 4 in Mathura.

On March 5, Huranga will be organised at Baldev, Nandgaon and Jaab villages. On this day, traditional Holi with Churkula dance will be celebrated at Mukhrai village followed by Huranga at Bathen village on March 6.