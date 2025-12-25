Rape accused escapes from Pratapgarh hospital

: The main accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl escaped from police custody at Pratapgarh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. The accused was receiving treatment for a gunshot injury suffered during a police encounter. The escape triggered public anger and a large manhunt in the district. The accused was identified as Javed alias Chandbabu, a resident of Udaidih in Pratapgarh (For representation only)

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector deployed to guard him, have been suspended, officials said. The incident took place on December 20 in Udaidih Bazaar under Patti Kotwali police station. The girl had gone to the fields in the evening when the accused allegedly raped her. After a complaint by the girl’s father, police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

The accused was identified as Javed alias Chandbabu, a resident of Udaidih in Pratapgarh. He remained absconding initially, while two of his accomplices were arrested on December 22 and sent to jail. Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest. On the night of December 23, a police team from Patti Kotwali, led by SHO Abhishek Singh Sirohi, traced Javed near Amapur Mode. Police said he opened fire when they tried to arrest him. In the encounter, he was shot in the left leg and admitted to Pratapgarh Medical College Hospital.

At the hospital, sub-inspector Keshav Prasad, head constable Vinod Singh, constable Adarsh Yadav and constable Gulshan Kumar were assigned to guard him. However, around 7 am on Wednesday, Javed reportedly walked out of his ward while limping and escaped. Police said two of the personnel were asleep, while the other two were resting nearby. SP Deepak Bhukar later suspended all four policemen.

A search operation was launched involving the SHO of Patti police station, SWAT teams and a special team under the supervision of CO (Patti) Manoj Raghuvanshi. The accused could not be traced till late evening. Police also said that Javed’s family members have gone into hiding. His house in Udaidih Bazaar has remained locked since the case came to light. The search operation has now been widened, officials said.