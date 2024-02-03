RapidX train touches 160kmph in trial, 2nd phase ops soon

A trial of the regional rapid transport system (RRTS), also known as RapidX train, was conducted in a 25-kilometre stretch between Duhai in Ghaziabad and Meerut South (outer Meerut) on Friday, a railway official said on Saturday. Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Train runs over the track. (HT File)

The train touched a speed of 160 km per hour during the trial, said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of National Capital Region Transport Corporation that operates RapidX.

RapidX is the country’s first regional rapid transit system which will enable reach commuters to reach Delhi from Meerut in an hour.

The trial went off very well, said Vats.

“We shall start operation of the train in a 42-km stretch (between Sahibabad and Meerut South) of the first and second phases in the next two months,” Vats said.

The project spans 79 km between Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and the Sarai Kale Khan terminal in Delhi.

The deadline for completion of the project is June 2025, Vats said, adding “but (the authorities are) hopeful of doing it before the given time.”

The first phase of 17 km between Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad district became operational in October 2023. Work is in full swing to start operations in the next 25 km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South (Outer Meerut) as early as possible. The train’s first trial at low speed was conducted in December over a 25-km stretch.

The RRTS initiative encompasses semi-high-speed rail corridors. The goal of RapidX is to replace the conventional non-air-conditioned local train network with a rapid rail system. The semi-high speed trainsets, which are providing services on RapidX, have been named as Namo Bharat.