News / Cities / Others / Rare Indian rock python rescued at Kalyan construction site

Rare Indian rock python rescued at Kalyan construction site

ByN K Gupta
Nov 26, 2023 05:58 AM IST

An 8-foot Indian Rock Python caused panic among locals at a construction site in Kalyan, India. Forest officials successfully rescued and released the python.

Kalyan: In a rare occurrence, an Indian Rock Python, locally known as Ajgar, measuring 8 feet, created a stir at a construction site in Kamba Village, Kalyan on Kalyan-Murbad Road. The sighting prompted panic among locals, leading to the swift response of forest and local administration officials who successfully rescued the python on Thursday night. Following the rescue operation, the python was released into the forest, approximately 10 km away from the town area in the dense jungle of Wrap Kamba.

Around 50 to 60 workers were present at the construction site when the python was discovered. Suhas Pawar, a rescuer from the WAAR foundation in Kalyan, said, “We received a call around 7.30 pm about the python hidden between bricks and wooden sticks at the site through the forest department. We formed a team of five and rushed to the spot, we managed to rescue the python within 25 minutes and later released the python”.

The reptile was kept for a few hours for medical examination before being released into the wild with the approval of forest officials. Pawar emphasised that such reptiles entering urban areas could be attributed to the shrinking forest spaces.

