Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) grasslands.
But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.
How rare this orchid is can be gauged from the fact that in India, it was first sighted in the Pilibhit jungles in 1902 and about 118 years later, was sighted in Dudhwa on June 30, 2020.
Dudhwa field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak, who accidentally discovered the rare orchids blooming among the dense Dudhwa grasslands, told Hindustan Times that “soon after its discovery in Dudhwa, he ensured to protect and conserve the plants for their proper study.”
“Any such discovery is not only overwhelming but a source of knowledge about Dudhwa’s rich ecology,” he added.
He said “A fortnight back, I again visited the grasslands and felt relieved to see orchids had flourished and flowered again.
“Soon after the Dudhwa orchids were identified and certified in 2020 by eminent botanist of Bangladesh Hossain Sourav, who described the species listed in the UK-based Kew Herbarium since 1902, he encouraged further study on the rare natural species.”
Ground orchids or ‘eulophia obtusa’ is a grass-associated species, which survives among long grasses.
Pathak said “Orchids grow among the large grasses, which not only provide them shelter and shade but protect them against the scorching sun and harsh winds.”
- Deo Kant Pandey
-
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
-
NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala
The National Institute of Virology on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala. Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates.”
-
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
-
SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to start an independent 'admission cell' for them to take the desired admissions. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
-
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
