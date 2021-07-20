Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rare stone idol of Sun found during excavation in Bihar’s Saharsa
others

Rare stone idol of Sun found during excavation in Bihar’s Saharsa

A rare black stone Sun idol has been found during excavation on the premises of Baba Mateshwar Dham Temple at Katho panchayat in Saharsa district of Bihar
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A rare black stone Sun idol has been found during excavation on the premises of Baba Mateshwar Dham Temple at Katho panchayat in Saharsa district of Bihar. The three-feet-tall idol carries lotus flowers in both the hands.

“We were digging to lay the foundation for an extension of the temple on Sunday when we found the idol,” said one of the labourers.Temple Trust chairman Arun Kumar said, “The idol is unique...We have informed the district administration. We have placed the idol in the temple and have begun worshipping it.”

Saharsa district magistrate Kaushal Kishor said, “We have directed the local administration to ensure the idol is kept safe. We are writing to the department concerned.”

Also Read | Bihar varsities gearing up to clear pending exams next month after UGC notice

Ripunjay K Thakur, a researcher in ancient history, Delhi University, whose research area is ancient temples, Gods and Goddesses, said, “The Sun idol belongs to the Pala dynasty [750 AD]...There would be many such antique statues in Kosi area.”

Purnea University professor-researcher of history Naresh Kumar Srivasatava said, “Fearing an Islamic invasion, people buried idols of their deity under the earth or immersed them in wells or ponds...that’s why they come up during excavation.”

Meanwhile, people from distant villages have started gathering at the temple to offer prayers to the idol. Saharsa-based social activist Amit Anand said the idol should be taken for archaeological examination. He said three years ago, a rare black stone idol of Goddess Saraswati of pre-Pala era was recovered at Patuwaha village during a similar excavation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP