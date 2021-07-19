Bihar varsities gearing up to clear pending exams next month after UGC notice

In light of the University Grant Commission (UGC)’s recent directive to varsities for clearing pending exams by August 31, varsities in the state are gearing up with several of them expediting examination form-filling process so that exams can be conducted soon after the government’s permission.

Last week, the UGC asked all varsities and colleges to compulsorily conduct exams for final year students by August 31 and complete admission process for the new academic session by September 30. The new academic session will begin from October 1.

Officials of Patna University (PU) on Monday said arrangements have been done for conducting final exams in August. “Online examination form filling process is going on. Students of undergraduate (UG) vocational courses will complete the process by July 24 while those of postgraduate (PG) courses by August 5. The varsity has chalked out plan for conducting exams in a phased manner,” said Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare.

He said they are waiting for the government’s permission for conducting exams in physical mode. “If the government allows conducting offline exam in the next phase of unlock after August 6, we will soon announce exam schedule and clear pending exams following Covid-19 safety protocols,” Kumar said.

Similarly, Patliputra University (PPU) and Magadh University have also geared up to conduct pending exams.

“Online registration and exam form filling process for various UG and PG courses is under process. We are hopeful to get relaxation in August for conducting conventional exam as conducting online exam is not feasible in larger interest of students. Efforts are on to clear backlogs before admitting students in new session to prevent overlapping of students in the same grade,” said an official in the PPU exam department.

PWC commences online entrance exams

Patna Women’s College (PWC) on Monday commenced online entrance tests for admission in new academic session.

The college conducted entrance exam for Masters in Computer Applications on the first day, while exam for the bachelors course will be held on Tuesday. As per schedule, PWC will finish entrance tests for all regular and vocational courses by August 2.