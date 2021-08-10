Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Razing of historic serai: Former SGPC chief Badungar slams plan as anti-panthic, writes to Akal Takht jathedar

Badungar has said that the entire Khalsa Panth is the owner of the heritage of the community; adding that if any such decision is to be taken, it can be taken by calling a gathering of all Sikh organisations.
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar. (HT FILE)

Amritsar Former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Kirpal Singh Badungar on Monday termed the plan to raze Golden Temple’s oldest serai, Guru Ram Das Niwas, as ‘anti-panthic’ and ‘unfortunate’. Badungar has also requested the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, to intervene and stop the razing.

In a two-page letter to Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, Badungar says, “There is no need to demolish the serai, which holds heritage value. The SGPC was constituted to manage affairs and take care of the historic gurdwaras. Even its general House cannot take decisions like this of razing. This organization is not under any other organization or personal asset of any individual.”

“The entire Khalsa Panth is the owner of the heritage of the community. If any such decision is to be taken, it can be taken by calling a gathering of all the Sikh organizations and other prominent Sikhs from across the world in presence of the Guru Granth Sahib and Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru) with consent of all,” he said.

“Foundation stone of this serai was laid by Sant Baba Sadhu Singh Patiale Wale, in 1931. If any part of anyone’s body fails, we don’t give poison to kill them, but give him medical treatment. Historic buildings need the same treatment,” he said, adding, “Today, architects can renovate these buildings in such a way that their originality remains intact. Panthic circles will strongly oppose this anti-panthic and unnecessary plan. The SGPC should tackle many challenges ahead of it instead. I hope you (jathedar) will fulfil your responsibility in this case.”

The Sikh bodies are opposing the demolition, citing that the sarai testifies to historic developments including 1947 partition, Punjabi Suba Movement and Operation Bluestar. Though the SGPC is going to constitute a sub-committee to look into the matter, it has not made any official announcement that the serai would not be razed.

