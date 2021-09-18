R-Day violence: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana for allegedly attempting to kill police personnel and instigating the mob to break down barricades during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day this year.

Additional sessions judge Jagdish Kumar granted relief to Sidhana after noting that he has already joined the investigation and has been granted bail in a conspiracy case related to violence that ensued at the Red Fort on January 26.

Sidhana had sought anticipatory bail in the case related to the clashes which took place between the farmers and police at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted that even though Sidhana has joined the probe, one of the mobile phones he handed over to the police is protected with a password which he did not provide.

During the hearing, special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey submitted that Sidhana told the police that he has “forgotten” the password and is not cooperating in the investigation.

“If, that is the situation, how can the court presume...[that he is] deliberately not disclosing the code for unlocking the mobile phone,” the judge said, dismissing the prosecution’s argument.

The court further noted that Sidhana has admitted that he was part of the mob.

The accused has been released on anticipatory bail on the condition that he has to join the probe as and when required and not influence the witnesses in any manner.

The SPP opposed the bail plea and told the court that Sidhana, who was part of the unlawful assembly, attempted to “kill some police officials” and instigated the mob to break the barricades.

The prosecutor added that the gangster even hugged some people to celebrate after breaking the barricades.

He said that Sidhana is currently involved in 20 heinous cases including those related to murder and attempt to murder.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with advocates Jaspreet Singh and Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, who represented Sidhana, told the court that their client is not even named in the FIR and added that the police does not have any evidence against him.

Sidhana moved the court saying he had grave apprehension that he may be arrested as his first cousin, Gurdeep Singh, was allegedly abducted and tortured by the Delhi Police and was made to forcibly sign certain blank papers, the counsel said.