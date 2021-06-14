Home / Cities / Others / Registration of vehicle at dealer’s showroom begins in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
others

Registration of vehicle at dealer’s showroom begins in Pune

PUNE The state transport department along with the Pune regional transport office (RTO) registered the first vehicle in Pune at a dealer’s showroom
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST

PUNE The state transport department along with the Pune regional transport office (RTO) registered the first vehicle in Pune at a dealer’s showroom.

Earlier, customers had to get the vehicle registration number from the RTO. Now this can be done at the dealer’s showroom itself.

The first two-wheeler was registered at the dealer’s showroom on Monday, at B U Bhandari, Sadhu Vaswani chowk. The first vehicle registration number was given to Ramesh Vaswani customer, with the number MH 12 TJ 7818.

“Henceforth, the dealer point registration system has started in the state and it began from Pune city. This will be helpful for customers and documentation and paperwork will be reduced. On Monday, a total of three vehicles were registered through this system,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.