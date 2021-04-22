Remdesivir of no use for Covid patients: NMCH chief

PATNA

Superintendent of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, Dr Binod Kumar, has struck a strong note of caution against the indiscriminate use of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that has largely disappeared from Bihar and other parts of the country amid scramble by kin of patients, some of whom are paying exorbitant amounts for the drug in the black market.

“Remdesivir is not suggested for patients admitted in hospitals with Covid-19 complications regardless of how severally ill they are, because there is currently no evidence that it improves chances of survival or reduces need for ventilation,” a note issued by Kumar late on Wednesday reads.

The NMCH chief also directed his doctors not to prescribe Remdesivir.

There has been rampant black-marketing of the drug in several parts of the state, including capital Patna, as the ground report suggests.

An official familiar with the matter, who didn’t wish to be identified, said pharma companies supply the prescription drug to distributor/stockists, who sell it to medical stores, which, in turn, sell it to middlemen or medical representatives who finally offer it to patients at exorbitant prices.

A medical practitioner said the maximum retail price (MRP) per vial (100 mg) for various brands of Remdesivir manufactured by pharma companies are ₹5,400 for Hetero, ₹4,700 for Mylan, ₹4,700 for Jubliant, ₹5,400 for Dr Reddy’s, ₹4,000 for Cipla, ₹2,450 for Syngene’s and ₹899 for Zydus and Cadila.

But touts are offering Remdesivir, purportedly manufactured by Zydus, for ₹25,000 a vial, almost 25 times its MRP.

“My father is critically ill. Almost all medical stores in Patna are out of Remdesivir. I had no choice but to pay ₹1.06 lakh to a middleman for four bottles of Remdesivir,” a patient’s son said, requesting anonymity.

“We needed the injection for my uncle who was being treated for Covid-19. If you do not have money to pay for Remdesivir being sold in the black market, you have no option but to give up on the life of your loved one,” said Rajkumar, a native of Maner.

“The pandemic has affected people financially. The government should provide this drug free or cap the price at ₹500 to ₹1,000 per vial. Like vaccines, it should be stocked everywhere in all centres,” said Sudhir Mahto of Khagaul.

“We have ordered 50,000 units of Remdesivir injections for Bihar and we are expected to receive the consignment shortly,” said Manoj Kumar, special secretary, Bihar State Health Society.