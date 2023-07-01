Mathura’s Mudiya Mela climaxes, admn in preparedness

The five-century old, renowned Mudiya Mela, organised on Guru Poornima (full moon night) is now underway in Mathura. Having begun on June 27, the fair will reach its peak on July 3 in the Goverdhan area of Mathura district. Followers of Sanatan Goswami play the Mridang (a percussion instrument) and practise Bengali devotional songs for Mudiya Purnima on July 3, at Goverdhan, in Mathura. (HT Photo)

Although the fair will continue, activities slow down after July 4.

The fair attracts lakhs of devotees to Goverdhan, already declared a Teerth (pilgrimage) by the state government. A sea of devotees performs a 21-km Parikrama (circumambulation) around Goverdhan hillock in Mathura after having a bath in the Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple in Goverdhan.

According to the locals, the footfall at this fair is more than that for Sri Krishna Janamashtami (in the Mathura district).

The district administration, Mathura police, transport department, public works department besides the Railways have made special arrangements for the fair.

Pulkit Khare, district magistrate, Mathura, and Shailesh Pandey, SSP Mathura, inspected the 21-km-long Parikrama Marg (circumambulation route) around the coveted Goverdhan hillock, on Friday evening.

Brajwasis (residents of Braj) believe that the hillock was raised by Lord Krishna on his index finger to protect the residents when an angry Indra, God of Rain, unleashed rain on Braj to teach the residents a lesson.

Stray animals on this route were caught and arrangements for cleanliness for the ongoing fair were assessed. Officials held a meeting at the guest house of the Public Works Department and reviewed the area demarcated in zones, sectors and super sectors. They also visited the control room and inspected CCTV network.

“The officials assigned duties are to ensure their presence and no leaves is to be sanctioned till the end of the Mela,” warned DM Khare.

The Mela has a Bengal connection and dates back to the times of seer Sanatan Goswami and his brother Roop Goswami who were basically ministers in the court of Hussain Shah in Bengal about five centuries ago. Well versed in Persian and Sanskrit, the brothers came to Vrindavan after being inspired by Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a great seer also from Bengal, who had come to Vrindavan.

“Sanatan Goswami was so revered that his disciples shaved their heads and staged ‘parikrama’ when he left for his heavenly abode 465 years ago. Since then, the tradition continues,” said Padam Shree Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a veteran of Braj literature.

Followers of Sanatan Goswami, with shaved heads, move with Mridang (a percussion instrument) and sing Bengali devotional songs on the day.

