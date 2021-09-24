Repair service lanes under elevated road project on priority or face action: Commissioner of Patiala Division warns NHAI

Commissioner of Patiala Division, Chander Gaind, on Thursday, directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately repair the service lanes under the elevated road project of Ludhiana-Ferozepur four-lane highway and make them motorable before September 30.

Presiding over a review meeting, accompanied by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Gaind said the service lanes are in a deplorable state and the commuters are a harried lot due to the careless attitude of the executive agencies.

Gaind said this project was of utmost public importance and NHAI must resolve all the issues promptly by removing the bottlenecks by September 30 to ensure a smooth ride for city residents during the upcoming festive season.

He also asked the NHAI officials to clear the unnecessary barricading on road for the smooth flow of traffic on this stretch.

Gaind deployed SDM Jagdish Sehgal to monitor the repair work and submit a report on October 1 regarding its status.

Giving a warning to the executive agency, he said that he would write a letter to the NHAI chairman against the erring executive agency if it fails to complete the repair work timely.

Gaind also directed NHAI that the drainage system on both sides of the highways must be redesigned to ensure that water does not get stagnated.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Patiala Division also reviewed the implementation of other flagship programmes, including Ghar-Ghar Rozgaar, Smart City, Smart Village Campaign, Model Playgrounds, Tandarust Punjab Mission, etc. He said all officers involved must ensure that every eligible beneficiary is covered under these flagship programmes.

He lauded the Ludhiana district administration for achieving a 100% target under the Ghar-Ghar Rozgaar programme.