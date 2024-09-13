Repair work on Rampura road begins after Ggm admin inspects stretch

Gurugram: Following directions issued by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and his meeting with land owners who own a stretch of land on Rampura Road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday night began repairing the road to make it more motorable, officials aware of the matter said. The stretch on Rampura Road was badly damaged over the last two months and residents have been demanding repairs for sometime now. (HT PHOTO)

The 120-metre stretch on Rampura Road which connects the national highway with Pataudi Road was badly damaged over the last two months and residents had been protesting and demanding repair work.

Yadav, who visited the area on Thursday afternoon said that he had held a detailed discussion with the land owners and their concerns would be addressed on priority. “Directions have been issued for repairing this road and it will be blacktopped over the next few days. I have also called the land owners for a meeting and their concerns will be addressed,” he said.

GMDA officials, meanwhile, said that they had started repairing the road and it would be fully operational in the next few days.

Earlier, Vikas Malik, GMDA senior executive had also written to the HSVP regarding the resolution of compensation to the land owners on priority so that the road could be repaired. The authorities had not been able to get the road repaired since the Supreme Court had directed status quo on the petition of the farmers, and they had objected to any change in the status of the road.

Manjeet Ahlawat, president, Park View Ananda RWA said that the deputy commissioner, Gurugram and senior GMDA and MCM officials visited the area on Thursday and assured residents that the matter would be resolved. “We have been protesting against the shabby condition of the road for the last two months. The residents are happy as the authorities have started repairing the road. They have used stone and mud to fill the potholes and it is good work done. We hope it will be blacktopped soon,” he said.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, who visited the spot at about 11am on Thursday said, “We heard the issues of the land owners also and these will be resolved soon. The road will be repaired.”

Last month, a large number of residents and RWA representatives from around 10 condominiums who use the Rampura Road had carried out a protest march against the poor condition of the road, particularly on the 120-metre stretch.