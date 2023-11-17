close_game
News / Cities / Others / Rescued tigress to be housed in Kanpur zoo

Rescued tigress to be housed in Kanpur zoo

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Nov 17, 2023 08:29 PM IST

The decision was taken after the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife, Anjani Acharya, issued instructions to shift the tigress to Kanpur zoo

The tigress rescued from Mailani range of Dudhwa Buffer Zone (DBZ) on Thursday, which was held responsible for the killing of a man Narendra, 30, of Basukpur village on Wednesday, will be housed in the Kanpur zoo.

Captured tigress from Mailani range on Thursday to be housed in Kanpur zoo (HT Photo)
The decision was taken after the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife, Anjani Acharya, issued instructions to shift the tigress to Kanpur zoo.

Earlier, after being tranquilised on Thursday, the tigress was brought to Mailani range headquarters where Dr Daya Shankar of Dudhwa and Dr. Deepak of Katarniaghat thoroughly examined it and found it healthy and fit.

Deputy director, DBZ, Saureesh Sahai said, “Despite having no bodily injuries or deformity, the decision to house the tigress in the zoo was taken probably because the tigress was tending to stay near human settlement, causing serious apprehensions of human-animal conflict. Earlier, efforts were made to drive back the tigress into the neighbouring forests but those failed.

“Instead, it caused a human casualty in a sugarcane field on Wednesday followed by the killing of a bull on Thursday before it was tranquilised on Thursday evening,” he added.

DEO KANT PANDEY

