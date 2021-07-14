Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Resentment among traders towards MCDs, says AAP; BJP refutes claim

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said they have collected the signatures of more than 100,000 traders in the city as part of its ongoing campaign against taxes and duties levied by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MDC). The BJP dismissed the claim as “misleading”.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to the municipal polls next year.

During a press conference of the AAP at it’s head office in central Delhi on Wednesday, the party’s spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said, “Milestone of 100,000 signatures reached by AAP in its ongoing signature campaign against BJP-ruled MCD’s harsh new policies and increase in taxes. Shopkeepers in bazaars have a lot of resentment towards the BJP-ruled MCDs...Traders and professionals are openly admitting that the MCDs are looting as much money as they can because the BJP knows that it might lose the next elections,”

Dismissing the claims as “misleading”, Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Aam Aadmi Party leaders live in their illusionary world and want everyone to believe what they dream. I am an Old Delhi-based trader and have not heard of any AAP campaign among traders in Old Delhi or any other prominent market. Traders of Delhi have always stood by BJP... Problems that traders are facing due to rise in some civic charges will be resolved soon.”

