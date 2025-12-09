Resentment among judicial employees in the state’s subordinate courts is growing due to the lack of revised pay scales and promotions for nearly two decades, people familiar with the matter said. Resentment grips judicial employees over pay scale and promotions

Rajeshwar Tiwari, president of the Bihar State Civil Court Employees’ Union, said that a virtual meeting of the union was held on Saturday, December 6, in which state officials, district presidents and secretaries unanimously noted that no positive steps had been taken regarding pay revisions, promotions and other long-pending demands. He added that despite the union’s strike in January this year, during which an assurance was given that promotions and other issues would be resolved within a month, no progress has been made even after a year.

Union leaders expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure to address pay discrepancies, promotions, compassionate appointments, designation changes and other issues, despite repeated assurances. They claimed that the committee formed by the Patna High Court to examine their demands has allegedly not held a single meeting.

Some officials said that employees were prepared to fully support any action decided by the union as part of its future strategy. A few members suggested disrupting remand work on holidays to draw attention to their demands, arguing that when their concerns were not even being considered, stronger steps might be necessary. However, many felt that such decisions should be taken only in a physical meeting.

It was finally agreed that a general meeting of all employees of the Bihar State Civil Court Employees’ Union will be held in Patna on December 26, where the future course of action will be discussed in detail.