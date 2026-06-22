Residents of 56 Chhattisgarh villages gather to oppose Bodhghat dam project

Residents from 56 villages in Chhattisgarh gathered on Sunday in Hitalkudum village in Dantewada district for a meeting organised by the Bodhghat Sangharsh Samiti to oppose the proposed Bodhghat Multipurpose Project, citing fears of displacement.

A similar gathering occurred at the same location around three years ago. (HT Sourced Photo)

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Shiv Kumar Mandavi, president of the Bodhghat Sangharsh Samiti said, “The government is trying to uproot people in the name of development... The project will affect a large part of Bastar and displace thousands of people.”

He said displacement would not only result in the loss of land and livelihoods but would also affect the cultural and religious identity of tribal communities.

“Our hills, forests and rivers are linked to our traditions, faith and way of life. This is not merely an issue of compensation or rehabilitation. It is a question of our identity, existence and relationship with our land,” he said.

“If the government tries to move ahead without consent, all 56 villages will come together for a 10-day dharna and a larger movement will follow,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bodhghat Multipurpose Project, handled by the Water Resources Department (WRD), is one of the oldest pending river valley projects in Bastar, first envisaged in 1979. It received World Bank loan approval in 1984 but was halted in 1987 following protests over displacement, forest loss and concerns raised by tribal communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bodhghat Multipurpose Project, handled by the Water Resources Department (WRD), is one of the oldest pending river valley projects in Bastar, first envisaged in 1979. It received World Bank loan approval in 1984 but was halted in 1987 following protests over displacement, forest loss and concerns raised by tribal communities. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of 56 villages, 18 gram panchayats, Congress leaders, including Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi attended the gathering. A similar gathering occurred at the same location around three years ago.

The programme began with traditional prayers to local deities before villagers and community representatives addressed the gathering.

Sukhman Kashyap, one of the speakers said representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties had been invited to attend the meeting, but only Congress leaders turned up.

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“Not a single affected person is ready to give land for the project. If the government still wants to go ahead, it should first shoot all of us standing in a line because there is no other way to take our land,” Kashyap said.

“Development cannot come at the cost of displacing people from their ancestral lands. The government must rethink the project and listen to the concerns of local communities,” MLA Vikram Mandavi said.

He said Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij conveyed support to the Bodhghat Sangharsh Samiti and the affected villagers.

“If the government ignores the concerns of the affected people, the Congress will stand with them and join any democratic movement launched against the project,” he added.

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“People from several villages have approached me regarding the project. I will soon hold meetings with them and listen to their concerns. The interests of villagers will be given special consideration in this project, and further steps will be taken in accordance with the wishes of the affected people,” Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami said.

Dantewada zila panchayat CEO Jayant Nahata said the project will bring significant benefits to the region while assuring that the interests of affected families would be protected.

“The Bodhghat project will expand irrigation facilities in the region and provide substantial benefits in fisheries and power generation. The interests of all affected families will be fully safeguarded. Land acquisition will be carried out transparently in accordance with applicable laws and statutory provisions. Eligible beneficiaries will receive compensation and rehabilitation benefits as per norms,” Nahata said.

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“At every stage of the project, the administration will maintain dialogue with local villagers and take forward the process while considering their sentiments, suggestions and interests,” he added.