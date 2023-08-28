Retired amyman held for killing son in property dispute

MEERUT A retired armyman has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his own son amidst a property dispute, subsequently disposing of the body in the Hindon River within the Sardhana area of the district. The authorities have taken the accused armyman, identified as Sanjeev Taliyan. (HT Photo)

The authorities have taken the accused armyman, identified as Sanjeev Taliyan, into custody, alongside his accomplice Amit, both of whom were remanded to jail on Monday.

Shiv Pratap Singh, the Circle Officer of the Sardana region, has revealed that the body of Sachin Taliyan, aged 27, were recovered from the Hindon River along with his motorcycle. The deceased’s mobile phone was also retrieved through the identification made by the arrested father.

According to Singh, the primary motivation behind this tragic incident was an ongoing dispute over property matters. After his retirement, Sanjeev Talyan had been residing alone and had secured employment as a security personnel in a bank. His wife and their son, Sachin Taliyan, resided in a separate household.

Sachin, who was unemployed, encountered further challenges when his wife abandoned him shortly after their marriage. He was compelled to pay her an amount of ₹10 lakh to resolve the issue arising from their separation.

The Circle Officer mentioned that Sanjeev possessed a substantial amount of funds acquired post-retirement, while also being engaged in employment. Sachin, however, frequently requested financial assistance from his father and even resorted to threats of violence, if his demands were not met.

Singh emphasised that Sanjeev, perturbed by his son’s confrontational behaviour, made the fateful decision to eliminate him. He allegedly offered ₹5 lakh to Amit, a friend of Sachin, as an inducement to aid in carrying out his sinister plan. Additionally, Amit received an advance sum of ₹15,000 from Sanjeev.

In accordance with the devised scheme, Amit lured Sachin to the banks of the Hindon River on August 22, where they consumed alcohol together. At this juncture, Amit contacted Sanjeev Taliyan, who subsequently arrived at the location.

Together, they allegedly perpetrated the heinous act, resulting in Sachin’s demise. The two culprits then disposed of the deceased’s body and his motorcycle within the river before departing the scene.

Following Sachin’s failure to return, his mother lodged a missing person report, which ultimately directed the suspicion towards Sanjeev during the ensuing police search operation. Under the course of interrogation, Sanjeev confessed to his involvement in the crime. Consequently, both Sanjeev and Amit were placed under arrest.

