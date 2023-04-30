Home / Cities / Others / Penned by retd forest officer, book chronicling Kaziranga stories launched

Penned by retd forest officer, book chronicling Kaziranga stories launched

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak was also present at the launch event, along with author Akhtar Hussain Khan, an India Forest Service official (retired).

LUCKNOW The experiences and learnings of a celebrated forest officer over 31 years of his service in Assam has translated into ‘Kaziranga-The Amazing World of Rhinos’, a book for all age groups that was launched at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak was also present at the launch event, along with author Akhtar Hussain Khan, an India Forest Service official (retired). Born and brought up in Dibrugarh (Assam), 69-year-old Khan closely monitored developments in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) during the 31 years he was posted in Assam.

“Being a forest officer, it was easier for me to closely observe the flora and fauna, among many other things. I decided to write a book during my first visit to the KNP about 30-35 years ago,” said the writer.

He also read a few lines from his book on the occasion -- “Rhino hunting was treated as a sport by the Britishers. However, thanks to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, that provided for the protection of wild animals, birds, and plants.”

The book, available in the market for 6,999, also talks about the steps included in the Assam (Rhinoceros) Bill passed by the Assam government in 1954, which imposed harsh penalties for rhinoceros poaching. The Assam National Park Act, 1968, established Kaziranga as a designated national park. Later, UNESCO too declared it a world heritage site. The book also mentions several other measures undertaken to save the population of Rhinos.

