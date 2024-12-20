Revamped Malaviya Park to welcome visitors during Mahakumbh

Madan Mohan Malaviya Park on Yamuna Bank Road is being renovated by the forest department as part of initiative for making the city clean and green ahead of the Mahakumbh. The Madan Mohan Malaviya Park in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

This initiative includes installing a statue of the visionary Madan Mohan Malaviya, a prominent figure in Prayagraj’s rich history, inside the park, said officials.

Located in the southern part of the city along the banks of the Yamuna, the park is a historical site because in November 1858 Earl Canning read out the declaration of Queen Victoria’s Proclamation, which resulted in the complete transfer of control over India from The East India Company to the British Crown.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event, the Earl of Minto installed a proclamation pillar in 1908. The marble pillar was topped with busts of Queen Victoria and Edward VII. In 1910, the park was named Minto Park. After independence, the marble busts atop the pillar were replaced by the Ashokan Lion Capital and the park was renamed Madan Mohan Malaviya Park.

The park in its new avatar will also feature a new entrance gate, wildlife-themed sculptures, and separate restrooms for men and women.

These upgrades aim to provide a pleasant experience for visitors during Mahakumbh-2025 while introducing them to the iconic figures of Prayagraj’s history, said Arvind Yadav, district forest officer of Prayagraj.

“Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, has always been a matter of pride and honor for the people of Prayagraj. Since ancient times, saints, ascetics, royals, and temple priests, along with prominent personalities from Prayagraj, have played significant roles in making this grand event successful. Among them, the name of Madan Mohan Malviya stands out,” official said.

During British rule, he ensured the continuation of Mahakumbh’s traditional practices, even compelling colonial authorities to organise the event under better conditions. Aligned with the vision of honouring great contributors to India’s cultural heritage, a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya will be installed in the park, showcasing his remarkable contributions to Prayagraj and the nation, said the DFO.

He said the beautification work at Madan Mohan Malviya Park is progressing fast at a cost of around ₹2 crore.