Bharadwaj Ashram revamp: Plans to transform sage’s abode into tourist attraction

The proposed corridor at Bharadwaj Muni Ashram of Sangam city will be among the most important projects being undertaken as part of preparations for Mahakumbh-2025. The tourism department has prepared the blueprint of the corridor along with a budget proposal of around ₹15 crore, officials said. Bharadwaj Muni Ashram in Sangam city (HT Photo)

After entering the Bharadwaj corridor, which is being built in two zones, people will get the feeling of being in the Ramayana era once the planned revamp gets completed, they added.

A Lucknow-based agency has been selected for the work. The work will begin as soon as the final approval of the government is received by the department, the officials said.

“Among several works that have been planned ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, revamping the Bharadwaj Ashram is on the agenda and after getting a formal clearance, work will begin in earnest”, said Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari, Viyaj Kiran Anand.

In zone one, important works like wall painting, wall murals, multilingual audio centre and parking site are to be undertaken. While in zone two, there will be 12 works like construction of a large gate, removal of shed of the main temple and scenes from Hindu mythology will be recreated.

A huge gate will be constructed opposite Anand Bhawan and the road too will be widened and transformed into a broad mettled road. A high pathway will also be constructed as a part of this.

Besides, hut-shaped structures and sheds in which tourists can sit will be constructed and fruit-bearing trees will be planted. Selfie points will be developed. 3D Pictures of prominent sages will be made on the wall of the Ashram.

A scene of Maharishi Bharadwaj who is also considered as the first citizen of Prayagraj, giving a discourse to his disciples, a scene of Devguru Brihaspati, Maharishi Bharadwaj performing Yagya with seven sages, the first meeting with Lord Rama, Goddess Janaki, a scene of the dialogue with them will also be engraved as an attraction at the Ashram.

A multi-lingual audio centre will be set up here. Along with this, there will also be a QR code. After scanning the code, all the information about the ashram from the Ramayana period till now will be provided. Parking will also be arranged in one part of the Ashram.

The main gate will be made on the lines of Gurmukhi Hindu art. There will be figures of elephants under the shed. The height of this gate is proposed to be more than 30 feet which will increase the grandeur of the Ashram.

Bhardawj Ashram in Prayagraj is symbolic of the continuum of Hindu culture and civilization since ages. During the time of Lord Ram, the Ganga is believed to have flown next to it. Lord Ram is believed to have met him and had a significant dialogue with him here. There are several temples near Bharadwaj Ashram too. Maharshi Bharadwaj was a master of knowledge of Vedas, Puranas, Ayurveda, Dhanurveda and Vimana Shastra. His Gurukul was a great centre of learning and education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON