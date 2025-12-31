Revenue department measures graveyard land amid anti-encroachment preparations in Sambhal

Security has been intensified in Sambhal with the deployment of police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) personnel ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive near the cemetery adjacent to the Shahi Jama Masjid. Security personnel stand guard near the Shahi Jama Masjid amid heavy deployment for measuring disputed cemetery land adjacent to Harihar Temple, in Sambhal on Tuesday. (PTI)

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive, the revenue department on Tuesday conducted a detailed measurement of graveyard land in the Kot Purvi locality, near a disputed religious site, under tight security. Officials said the demarcation showed that 22 houses and shops had allegedly been constructed by encroaching on plot number 32/2, a 4,780-square-metre area recorded as a graveyard in revenue records.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said that in view of the law-and-order situation in the area, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to maintain peace. “Adequate police force, including nine SHOs, three inspector-rank officers, and one company each of the PAC and RRF, are deployed. A drone team has also been engaged,” he said, adding that CCTV surveillance and monitoring of social media platforms are underway as well. The Local Intelligence Unit has also been tasked with keeping a close watch.

The DM said the action of measurement and demarcation was initiated following an oral complaint and a subsequent written representation. “The land is recorded entirely as a graveyard. During the measurement, 22 houses and shops were identified as encroachments. Notices will be issued to the occupants seeking relevant documents, after which action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said. He added that some of the encroachments were decades old, dating back nearly 60–65 years, while others were more recent.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said around 20 to 25 structures had been detected, though the exact figure would be confirmed after a detailed inquiry. “All such structures are being identified. Notices will be issued and replies sought. If the responses are not legally valid, removal proceedings will be initiated,” he said. He also alleged the involvement of land mafia in plotting and selling portions of the graveyard land, adding that over 20 lekhpals and revenue officials were deployed during the exercise.

However, locals residing in the area have disputed the administration’s claims, asserting ownership of the properties. Mohd Firoz, a resident, said his family had been living there for generations. “I am 39-year-old and have lived here all my life. My father is 80, and my grandfather also lived here. This is our ancestral land. I have 10 shops with a house above them and possess sale deeds and approved maps. We only want our side to be heard,” he said.

Another resident, Mohammad Ghulam Waris, echoed similar sentiments, claiming his family had been living there for five generations. “We have documents for our shop and house, and we informed the officials when they came,” he said.