Revenue officers’ strike hits services at tehsil offices, residents suffer

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:06 PM IST

The revenue officers’ strike caused inconvenience to Ludhiana people as they were unable to get their work done and were forced to return home.

The official work at tehsil and sub-registrar offices in Ludhiana will remain affected due to the strike by revenue officers on December 27. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association strike over action against a sub-registrar accused of registering land without no-objection certificates (NOC) entered its fifth day on Monday. The district revenue department officers lent a support to the strike, affecting work at tehsil offices.

The strike caused inconvenience to people as they were unable to get their work done and were forced to return home.The official work at tehsil and sub-registrar offices will remain affected on December 27.

This is the second time that after the new government in Punjab, the revenue department and Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association are on strike.

Association co-president Sukhcharan Singh Channi said, “ The department has issued a chargesheet against the sub-registrar posted at Sub-Tehsil Ludhiana Central. The deputy commissioner has withdrawn his power of registration.”

A resident of Haibowal, Gurwinder Singh, said, “My plot registry is pending due to the ongoing strike. I have been visiting the Tehsil office since December 22. I don’t know when the strike will be called off.”

Another visitor at the tehsil office, Dalip Singh, said, “No property registration work is being done here. We are suffering due to the strike. The government must resolve the matter so that the people do not suffer.”

