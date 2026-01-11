Revived Dhurarai river in Bundelkhand faces fresh threat; officials inspect site

The 85-kilometre-long Dhurarai river, a tributary of the Betwa in Jhansi district of Bundelkhand, which came into spotlight in 2024 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Bundelkhand’s ‘Jal Sahelis’ for reviving the nearly dried-up water body, is once again facing a serious threat to its existence. The concern has resurfaced after some alleged developers reportedly began construction at several locations along the riverbanks, areas that fall within the river’s designated buffer zone. Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Gopesh Tiwari said, “My team and I inspected the site and found no obstruction to the river’s flow (HT PHOTO)

A group of ‘Jal Sahelis’ has recently lodged a complaint with the administration, highlighting the issue as a serious threat to the river’s existence. The river has become a lifeline for dozens of villages, providing water for irrigation and drinking purposes. Reports have emerged of sudden and rampant construction activity near the riverbank in Simrawari village, which falls under the Babina police station area.

The Jal Sahelis, led by environmental activist Sanjay Singh, have alleged that construction work has already begun on a proposed residential colony spread over an area of about 500 square metres.

Raising serious objections, Sanjay Singh said that the river, a tributary of the Betwa, serves as a lifeline for thousands of villagers across more than a dozen villages in both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh through which it flows. Singh warned that the river is once again under threat, as the natural flow of water is being partially obstructed due to illegal construction. He further asserted that any construction near the riverbed is prohibited, as it poses a serious environmental risk to the water body.

Following the complaint, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Gopesh Tiwari and circle officer Ramveer Singh, along with officials from the mining and forest departments, visited the site to review the allegations. SDM said, “My team and I inspected the site and found no obstruction to the river’s flow. We are in the process of demarcating the construction area, which will take some time.”