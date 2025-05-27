MUMBAI: State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik directed officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to cancel the contract for procuring 5510 electric vehicles (EV) on lease from Evey Trans Pvt Ltd, a sister company of Olectra Geentech Ltd, if the company fails to deliver around 1000 EV buses by mid-July, as promised earlier. Revoke 5,510 e-buses contract: Min

Sarnaik said this on Monday in a meeting with MSRTC officials while reviewing the progress of procuring EVs on lease. The minister was irked by the company shifting the deadline for the delivery repeatedly in the past. The company first reneged on its promise to deliver 1000 buses by December 2024, requesting an extension till May 2025 which was further pushed to July 2025. It was also discussed in the meeting that till date MSRTC had received only 240 buses from the company of the 5510 buses.

“Not a single unit of the around 1000 buses have been supplied yet. If they fail in their promise again, cancel the contract for all 5150 buses with the company,” Sarnaik said in the meeting.

Sarnaik also asked MSRTC to convert the existing Shivshahi buses gradually into Hirkani buses – the latter falls in the semi-luxury segment. He said that these buses should be painted in green and white colours, so that passengers can easily identify them.