River levels rise in Gkp, orders issued to organise Rahat Chaupals

Continued increase in water level of all the important rivers, including Ghagra, Rapti and Budhi Rapti along with other small rivers, has put the district officials on their toes. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh on Friday issued directives to all sub judicial magistrates and irrigation officers to hold Rahat Chaupals in their respective areas and to remain in contact with people living in flood-prone areas. He said 146 villages had been identified as sensitive from the flood point of view.

Meanwhile, the Gandak Baadh Khand (Gandak flood division) chief engineer claimed in a release that the speed of increase in water level has come down but flood threat continues.

ADM, finance and revenue, Vineet Kumar Singh, said that 28 points have been indicated as most sensitive and district authorities are monitoring these points closely. He said flood posts in these villages have been activated.

District Disaster Response Force office in-charge Gautam Gupta confirmed that Ghagra was increasing near Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya bridge, while Rapti was increasing sharply in Balrampur while it was constant on Friday at Burd Ghat in Gorakhpur after an increase in the past three days.

Gupta said Gorakhpur had received 142 mm rain in 72 hours that had brought down the temperature but caused widespread water-logging in various parts. Municipal corporation officials have pressed 60 pumps to drain out water from low-lying areas.