RLD chief campaigns in 3 Khatauli villages

MEERUT: Ahead of the Khatauli by-election slated for December 5, RLD president Jayant Choudhary on Monday campaigned at three villages in the constituency and distributed voter’s slips from house to house.

Choudhary first arrived at Fahimpur, along with the leaders of his party and the Samajwadi Party, and asked people to vote against the BJP’s divisive politics. Later, he also visited Khokni and Biharipur to seek votes for RLD-SP and ASP candidate Madan Bhaiya. The locals reportedly welcomed Choudhary and assured him of their support.

RLD’s western UP president Yogendra Singh said the party chief was camping in the constituency and would be speaking at multiple meetings to be held in the days to come.

Meanwhile, residents of villages Ahmadgarh and Kheri Chaugawan have reportedly decided to boycott the election. They claimed that no public representative had paid attention to their demand for repair of the damaged roads.

Yogendra Singh said the party leaders would call on the people of the two villages on Tuesday to enquire about the issue.

The by-election to the Khatauli constituency was announced after the conviction of BJP MLA Vikram Saini on October 11 in a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots. The seat was declared vacant after Saini’s disqualification. The BJP has fielded his wife Rajkumari Saini in his place.