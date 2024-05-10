Robbers injured in Pratapgarh encounter, three nabbed

The Pratapgarh police nabbed three criminals after an encounter with the miscreants at Tavankalpur canal culvert, early on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Those arrested miscreants were identified as Muslim, 24, of Mandhata, Saddam, 23, of Changhaipur, and Arbaz Ali, 23, of Raniganj.

The trio was involved in looting a bike and shooting an uncle-nephew duo on Monday night in Changhaipur area of Delhupur, in Pratapgarh. However, two other aides of the miscreants managed to escape.

Three miscreants looted the bike of Mohd Sameer of Changhaipur while he was near the bridge at Bakulahi River. The looters opened fire at Satyam Singh and his nephew Vipin Singh, when the duo came to Sameer’s rescue, resulting in injuries to them. The duo was admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. ADG, zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, visited the injured and issued instructions for the early arrest of the accused.

The SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team was carrying out a checking drive near Tavankalpur canal when five persons on two bikes were asked to stop. However, the group opened fire on the police team. The police team also retaliated, resulting in injuries to three of them, while two managed to escape. Three country-made firearms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Those who fled were identified as Ainul Ali and Shahbaz.

SP, Pratapgarh, Satpal Antil, said that questioning of the trio revealed that the five had looted a bike and shot at two persons on Monday night in Delhupur.

Satyam Singh and Vipin had chased the looters when Sameer raised an alarm following the loot.