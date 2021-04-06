Roof collapse: Ludhiana’s industrial units run foul of most local building by-laws

The death of four labourers following the roof collapse of an auto parts factory is a grim reminder of the 2017 plastic factory collapse in the Industrial Area, which had led to the death of 16 persons, including nine firemen.

Over three years and six months after the tragedy, no lessons have been learnt. A major chunk of city’s small and medium industrial units continue to violate building by-laws with no concern for safety of workers. The municipal corporation (MC) is happy, looking the other way.

In Monday’s case, no permission was taken from anyone even as the owner, through a contractor, engaged 40 labourers to lift the roof of his lanter (roof or lentil), the First Information Report (FIR) says. The MC says lifting the roof is illegal, yet the area is littered with pamphlets advertising the same.

Even in the 2017 incident, in which the owner of a plastic manufacturing factory, Inderjit Gola was arrested for culpable homicide, MC’s negligence was exposed as the five-storey building was actually supposed to be two-storey. More than half of the building was constructed without official sanction, endangering lives of those working there.

Gola, who was booked for culpable homicide (Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code) after public outrage, is now being tried in court under the far lighter charge of Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) after he got relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court. “The case has been stayed due to covid-19 and he is out on bail,” said Gola’s advocate MP Singh. Since the incident, families of the 16 dead have been struggling to make ends meet.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabherwal said joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh has been deputed to conduct an inquiry into Monday’s incident. “Officials have been directed to check such illegalities,” he said.

FIRE ANOTHER DANGER

Even as the city reports 300 fire incidents every year with 70% (over 200) of these in industrial units, thousands of factories and commercial units continue to function without no-objection certificates (NOCs) for fire safety. A fire audit initiated in March 2018 to inspect commercial and industrial buildings was not completed.