 Ropeway to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ropeway to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 07, 2024 05:42 AM IST

First urban transport ropeway in Kashi to start before Dev Deepawali for pollution-free transport during the festival, connecting Varanasi Cantt to Rath Yatra.

The country’s first urban transport ropeway is likely to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali, informed Prakash Gaur, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Highway Logistics Private Limited (NHLML) on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

He said that Varanasi attracts tourists from around the world for Dev Deepawali, therefore, NHLML aims to initiate ropeway operations before Dev Deepawali to provide pollution-free transport for the visitors.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the company officials, in the first section of the ropeway, commuters can smoothly travel from Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to Rath Yatra in less time, avoiding traffic congestion.

They informed that the anchor bolt has been installed at Vidyapeeth station. Apart from this, many acceleration and de-acceleration conveyors have also been installed. Now the work of installing ropes will start soon.

A total of two towers have been installed from Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to Rath Yatra and work is going on at a fast pace on 16 towers. Besides, construction of ropeway is in full swing and the equipment is being installed. The ropeway trial run will happen soon, they added.

THE DETAILS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Ropeway to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On