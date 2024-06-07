Ropeway to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali

The country’s first urban transport ropeway is likely to start in Kashi from Dev Deepawali, informed Prakash Gaur, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Highway Logistics Private Limited (NHLML) on Thursday. HT Image

He said that Varanasi attracts tourists from around the world for Dev Deepawali, therefore, NHLML aims to initiate ropeway operations before Dev Deepawali to provide pollution-free transport for the visitors.

According to the company officials, in the first section of the ropeway, commuters can smoothly travel from Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to Rath Yatra in less time, avoiding traffic congestion.

They informed that the anchor bolt has been installed at Vidyapeeth station. Apart from this, many acceleration and de-acceleration conveyors have also been installed. Now the work of installing ropes will start soon.

A total of two towers have been installed from Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to Rath Yatra and work is going on at a fast pace on 16 towers. Besides, construction of ropeway is in full swing and the equipment is being installed. The ropeway trial run will happen soon, they added.