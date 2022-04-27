Rubber check dam proposed on Yamuna to strengthen Taj foundation
Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Committee has come up with an answer to the reported threat to the existence of the Taj Mahal foundation.
It has proposed to construct a rubber check dam on the river Yamuna to revive the water-filled riverbed at the back of the Taj Mahal.
This riverbed, the environmentalists say, will provide moisture to ‘sal’ wood used in well-based foundation of the Taj Mahal, thereby ensuring stability to the foundation of the monument.
The committee has come up with the proposal in reaction to the news published in Hindustan Times in its Monday edition (April 25), in which the issue regarding the ‘perennially dry Yamuna posing a threat to Taj foundation’ was raised.
The story was based on the concern voiced by the archaeologists and architectural experts about the Taj Mahal foundation which has ‘sal’ wood planks and it requires moisture all the year round to remain sturdy. However, with the riverbed remaining dry for almost the entire year, the foundation was under threat of getting weaker by the day thus pointing towards the lurking risk for the heritage monument itself.
It may be recalled that a proposal of having rubber check dam at 1.5 kilometres downstream of the river Yamuna in Agra was already under discussion and the matter was taken up later on Monday when a regular meeting of Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Committee was organised in Agra.
The plan to construct a rubber dam came up in 2016 and chief minister Yogi Adityanth had laid the foundation stone for the project at Nagla Pema in Agra in year 2017, said sources.
Commissioner Agra Division, Amit Gupta who presided over the meeting was informed about the proceedings related to proposed rubber check dam on the river.
Talking to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, the commissioner said that NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) had given clearance for rubber dam on river Yamuna.
Elaborating on the issue, regional officer (RO) for Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Vishwanath Sharma said the rubber dam is proposed at a distance of 1.5 kilometres downstream on the river Yamuna which flows at the back of the Taj Mahal.
“Before having permission from TTZ Committee, the proposal for rubber check dam on river Yamuna in Agra was sent to NEERI which gave permission but with a rider of compliance of certain terms for which a committee was constituted and Regional Officer (UPPCB) was named as the nodal officer,” said Sharma.
This committee named by NEERI will comprise representatives from Agra circle of Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Environment and Forest (MOEF), NEERI, and the nodal officer will be the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) regional officer.
Sources said around three metres high rubber check dam would allow storage of 3.50 lakh cusec water behind the Taj Mahal.
Moreover, environmentalists believe that this rubber dam will assist in raising the ground water level in Agra district where a dozen blocks, out of overall 15 blocks, are already in dark zone.
To mention, Agra had a long futile wait for Agra Barrage, a similar project on river Yamuna for which foundation stone was laid by then chief minister ND Tiwari in year 1986-87 and again the then governor Romesh Bhandari laid the foundation stone for Agra Barrage in year 1993 for the same project but different location. However, the project could not be started.
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party's offer to join the party. Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.
-
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining cities suffer power cuts due to glitch
Mumbai: A technical fault in a sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited led to a power supply failure in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other areas on Tuesday morning. However, the supply was restored in about thirty minutes to an hour. At 10:08 am, a technical fault at the Padgha sub-station affected all 400 Kv and 220 Kv transmission lines there. The power supply was fully restored by 11:30 am.
-
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
-
Punjab intelligence alerts field units amid spurt in cross-border arms smuggling attempts
Witnessing a spike cross-border arms smuggling attempts since March, Punjab intelligence has directed its field officers to put in place counter measures immediately. The recent episodes of busting of a Pakistan-backed module, with direct involvement of gangster-turned-terrorist Hardeep Singh Rinda, has increased the possibility of small-time local gangsters having a hand in supplying arms sent from across the border, adding to the worries of the state and Central agencies.
-
Ludhiana | Private school teacher accused of beating Class 8 student for being late
In an unusual incident, parents of a Class 8 student of a private school in Dholewal lodged a complaint with the police against a teacher of allegedly beating their child for being 15 minutes' late. According to the victim's mother, Pooja Verma, as her son was not feeling well on April 21, his father dropped him to the school around 15 minutes late. A probe is on and the police will take action accordingly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics