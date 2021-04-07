Home / Cities / Others / RWAs promise all help to authorities as Covid night curfew begins
RWAs promise all help to authorities as Covid night curfew begins

New Delhi Resident Welfare Associations of the city said they will ensure that all colony gates are closed early, as well as extend all possible cooperation to the police and district administration officials to ensure that no Covid-19 protocols are violated during the night curfew, which comes into effect from Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST
New Delhi

Several RWAs, on Tuesday, started sharing messages about the night curfew on their WhatsApp groups, along with copies of the government order, while appealing to the residents to adhere to rules, they said.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew — that will be in place every day from 10pm to 5am — in order to arrest the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the city. Delhi on Tuesday added 5,100 fresh cases, at the back of 103,453 tests, returning a positivity rate of 4.93%

The night curfew will be in place at least till April 30. During the seven-hour curfew period, movement of only government officials, health care workers, those working for essential services or arriving at airports, railway stations or interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and those travelling for Covid-19 vaccination or any medical treatment will be allowed, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order.

“We will ensure that the colony and park gates are closed early and limit entry-exit points after 10pm. Food delivery service providers will be asked to call clients on reaching the colony gates so that even if they get access, they do not have to walk into buildings looking out for addresses floor by floor. Residents can step out and pick up their food orders if needed,” said Rajiv Kakria, member of the residents’ welfare group in Greater Kailash-1.

Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of United Residents of Delhi, which is a collective of around 1,800 RWAs in the city, said: “For residential areas which have proper gates, adhering to a night curfew is not that difficult. The problem is with those which do not have gates and those close to market areas. In these areas, the RWAs have to invest a lot of effort to ensure compliance.”

“In such areas, the RWAs have to work closely with the police and district administration. They help decide where temporary barricades are to be installed, which access routes should be kept open and what mechanisms should be in place for emergencies. The WhatsApp groups play an important role. In these groups, the RWAs also share with their residents, updates on Covid-19 in their area, which gives them a fair idea of the situation and helps in ensuring adherence to regulations,” said BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA front – another collective of resident groups.

Amit Agarwal of United Residents Joint Action, a collective of around 2,700 RWAs in the city, said: “RWAs in the city are always there to help the government implement regulations that are aimed at controlling Covid-19. But the government should consider consulting them before regulations, such as the night curfew, are drafted.”

