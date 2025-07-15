Sacred chants fill Kashi as devotees gather for first Sawan Monday

Amidst the devotional fervour, a sea of devotees thronged the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of Sawan to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The city echoed with sacred chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and reverberated with the spirit of devotion to Lord Shiva. District magistrate Satyendra Kumar showers flower petals on the devotees standing in queue to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the first Monday of Sawan, in Varanasi on Monday. (Kashi Vishwanath Temple)

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan showered rose petals on devotees.

Since early morning, a large number of devotees stood in long queues to have darshan and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. As per the age-old tradition of Kashi, the Yadav Bandhus performed ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

A group of Yadava Bandhus, led by Jantraleshwar Yadav, first visited Sheetla Ghat, where they collected ‘Gangajal’ in pitchers. They offered ‘Jalabhishek’ to goddess Sheetla and then proceeded to the KV temple to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ of the deity.

Another group of Yadav Bandhus also performed ‘Jalabhishek’ at the temple and offered prayers to Baba Gauri Kedareshwar, continuing the deep-rooted traditions of devotion in the holy city.

A huge crowd of devotees was also seen offering prayers at other prominent temples across the city, including Tilbhandeshwar Temple, Mrityunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar Temple, Shooltankeshwar Temple, Rameshwar Temple, Sarangnath Temple, Markandey Mahadev, and the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple at BHU.

Aerial drone footage showcased breathtaking views of the city, where every corner was filled with devotion and spiritual energy. Long queues of devotees stretched from Godaulia to Maidagin and continued all the way to Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham administration made well-organised arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the devotees. Facilities such as drinking water and medical aid were made available across the area.

Tight security was enforced along the stretch from Maidagini to Godaulia and across the Kanwar Yatra route. Police personnel were deployed at Kanwariya route, and deputy commissioner of police (crime) Saravanan T was seen overseeing the security arrangements from the early hours. For surveillance, eight drones and several mini drones were deployed to keep a close watch on the crowd and maintain order.