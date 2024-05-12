SAD’s Dasuya halqa in-charge Pinky back in BJP fold

Jalandhar: In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Hoshiarpur district, Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky), the halqa in-charge of the party from Dasuya, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky) was the halqa in-charge of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Dasuya.

Pinky had left the BJP and contested assembly elections on a SAD ticket in 2022, securing nearly 23,000 votes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pinky was inducted into the party fold by BJP’s Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Union minister Som Parkash, party’s Punjab general secretary Rakesh Rathore, state vice-president Jeevan Gupta, Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and district chief Ajay Kaushal Sethu were also present.

Som Parkash also welcomed former Talwara Nagar panchayat chief Dhruv Singh, Satnam Singh, Kuldeep Chatru and several others into the party fold.