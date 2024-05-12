 SAD’s Dasuya halqa in-charge Pinky back in BJP fold - Hindustan Times
SAD’s Dasuya halqa in-charge Pinky back in BJP fold

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2024 08:04 AM IST

In 2022, Pinky had left the BJP and contested assembly elections on a SAD ticket, securing nearly 23,000 votes.

Jalandhar: In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Hoshiarpur district, Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky), the halqa in-charge of the party from Dasuya, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky) was the halqa in-charge of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Dasuya.
Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky) was the halqa in-charge of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Dasuya.

Pinky had left the BJP and contested assembly elections on a SAD ticket in 2022, securing nearly 23,000 votes.

Pinky was inducted into the party fold by BJP’s Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Union minister Som Parkash, party’s Punjab general secretary Rakesh Rathore, state vice-president Jeevan Gupta, Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and district chief Ajay Kaushal Sethu were also present.

Som Parkash also welcomed former Talwara Nagar panchayat chief Dhruv Singh, Satnam Singh, Kuldeep Chatru and several others into the party fold.

