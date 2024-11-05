Safe Mahakumbh-2025: Face recognition cameras to boost safety at rly stns

Railway authorities are implementing comprehensive security measures, security across both the fairgrounds and Prayagraj’s railway stations is being tightened, officials said. Approximately 10 crore people are expected to travel by train for the once-in-12-years fair. Smart CCTV cameras at railway stations (HT File Photo)

For the first time, the Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway (NCR) is installing face recognition (FR) cameras alongside CCTVs at railway stations specifically for Mahakumbh. These FR cameras, powered by AI, will be instrumental in monitoring suspicious activities and identifying potential troublemakers, claimed officials.

Prayagraj Division’s PRO Amit Singh said that these FR cameras use AI technology to recognise faces, making it possible to identify suspects even in crowded areas. “This capability helps control suspicious activities or potential stampede situations before they escalate. The cameras can swiftly detect unusual incidents, allowing immediate response,” he said.

Singh further said that for Mahakumbh, approximately 650 CCTV cameras and 100 FR cameras are being installed at railway stations for the first time. Surveillance will cover routes, shelters, and platforms at all nine railway stations located in Prayagraj city.

The security set-up will be in place by the end of December, with all equipment operational by January, well ahead of the Mahakumbh’s formal commencement on January 13, 2025, the official said.