Home / Cities / Others / Saifai sports college students go on hunger strike

Saifai sports college students go on hunger strike

others
Published on Feb 10, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Some 400 students of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai, Etawah, went on a hunger strike on Thursday afternoon

Students of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai, Etawah protesting. (HT Photo)
Students of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai, Etawah protesting. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Some 400 students of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai, Etawah, went on a hunger strike on Thursday afternoon. The students were protesting the lack of a proper diet and facilities at the sports college.

During the protest, one of the students was detained and sent to the police station but was later released.

Ram Dayal, sub divisional magistrate (SDM), who holds charge as principal of the sports college, said that since the day he has taken over, the situation has improved. “We have financial constraints and we are managing within our limits,” he said.

However, after the SDM promised to look into their demands sympathetically, the irked students ended their stir and had dinner around 10 pm.

Meanwhile, a student, Harsh, said that he had complained to the SDM two weeks ago but nothing was done. With no option left, they had to take recourse to an agitation.

Also, Class 12 students Rahul, Vishal, Ajay Gaur and many others said that text books were provided only a week before the half-yearly exams. Now, there are just four days left for annual exams. They said that 468 of them were not getting even basic facilities in the college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out