Salman Khan threat case: Accused arrested, in custody of Mumbai police

The Rajasthan police in a joint operation with Mumbai police on Sunday arrested the accused who sent an email to Bollywood film actor Salman Khan in which he allegedly threatened to kill him. Accused Dhakadram Bishnoi (HT Photo/sourced)

Ishwar Chand Pareek, station house officer (SHO), Luni police station, Jodhpur, said a first information report (FIR) was registered at Mumbai’s Bandra police on March 18 for threatening to kill Salman Khan.

The Mumbai police began investigation and found that the email was sent from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and forwarded the information to Jodhpur police. Further investigation revealed that the email was allegedly sent by one Dhakadram Bishnoi, a resident of Siyago ki Dhani in Jodhpur and the hunt for the accused began.

Also Read: Mumbai police book gangsters Bishnoi, Brar after threats to actor Salman Khan

On Sunday, Jodhpur police along with Bandra police station’s assistant sub-inspector Bajrang Jagtap, in a joint operation, detained Dhakadram, 21, and left for Mumbai with the accused.

Pareek said that earlier, the Punjab police team also came to Rajasthan in search of Dhakadram in a case registered at Sadar Mansa police station. Police said that the accused had also sent an email to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father and threatened to kill him.

According to Pareek, a case under the Arms Act is also registered against the accused Dhakadram.

According to the police, on March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR under sections 120-B, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons– gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit for allegedly sending a threatening email to Salman Khan’s office.

Artist manager Prashant Gunjalkar and a close aide of the actor too had registered a complaint at Bandra police station against Brar, Bishnoi and another person for allegedly threatening to kill Salman Khan.

The alleged threatening messages may have been linked to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks by the actor in 1998 during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Also Read: Gangster-terror nexus probe: NIA names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in charge sheet

Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had previously in an interview with a news portal from Tihar jail said that killing Khan was the goal of his life. He had said that the entire situation could be resolved if the actor apologised to the Bishnoi community in their temple in Rajasthan for killing a blackbuck. The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck as a sacred animal.

In Jodhpur, Salman Khan was booked in four cases, in two cases, he was booked for allegedly hunting chinkara, one against poaching two blackbucks, in which the Jodhpur trial court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment in 2018, and the fourth for possessing illegal arms.

Khan was acquitted in the arms act case and the chinkara hunting case. In the blackbuck hunting case, a court granted bail to the actor after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur Central Jail.