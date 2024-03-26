Sanatan Dharma is for coexistence, world one family: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath led Lord Narsingh Holi shobha Yatra on Tuesday morning and showered gulal and flower petals over thousands of devotees assembled at Ghanta Ghar Crossing amidst continuous slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram. CM Yogi Adityanath showering petals and gulal on locals in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The CM, who is also head of Gorakhpeeth, drenched devotees in colour enhancing festival fervour. Extending his greetings, CM conducted the Arti of Lord Narsimha. Then riding on a chariot and wearing black sunglasses, the CM led the Holi procession that crossed through various dense minorities’-populated areas and culminated at Gorakhnath temple. Karbala at Ghasi Katra and the mosque at Beni Ganj were covered with thick polythene to avoid any spillage of colour.

The Shobha Yatra was organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Holika Utsav Samiti under heavy police force and commandos that were deployed at strategic points in the city. Paramilitary forces accompanied the procession from Ghanta Ghar to Gorakhnath temple. CCTV cameras installed at various places on route were being monitored from the control room at the municipal corporation office.

‘Sanatan Dharma believes in zeal and zest’

Addressing the gathering at Ghanta Ghar crossing the chief minister and head priest of Gorakhpeeth Yogi Adityanath stated that Santan Dharma had no space for grief and that it fosters zeal and zest.

CM underlined that whenever the sense of safety and prosperity strengthens among people, then the zeal reflects in the celebration of festivals. He said that the festival of Holi conveyed the fundamental message of Santan Sheh Astitv Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam and Sarvey Santu Nirmya.

The CM said we can only empower society by eradicating divisive forces and urged people to foster unity.

‘World celebrating Divine Holi after consecration of Lord Rama’

Yogi Adityanath reminded that it was the first Holi after the consecration of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya and defined it as a divine Holi as Ram Lala had played Holi in Ayodhya after 495 years. Thus, the joy of this Holi is at its peak among people believing in Sanatan Dharma.

He appealed to people to refrain from applying colours on those who are sick or who refuse to take part in playing colour.

Yogi prays for well-being of mankind

A day ahead of leading Bhagwan Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar, on Monday morning, head priest of Gorakhpeeth and chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Shakti Peeth at Gorakhnath and prayed for the welfare of mankind.

Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, the CM also performed havan and offered special prayers for peace, properties and healthy life for each citizen. He held a meeting with saints of Kashi and Shravasti on this occasion and served his pet cows in the Goshala.

Yogi dedicates 7-year tenure to service of people

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath completed seven years in office on Monday and expressed gratitude towards the people of the state.

On social media platform X, he stated that under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven years had been completed in service for the prosperity and welfare of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

He stated that in the last seven years with Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, a positive change had come in people. These seven years were dedicated to New India and for reshaping U.P, and the government was determined to fulfill all genuine demands of people, he added.

Later, on Monday evening, the CM worshipped the ashes of Holika, symbolic of the victory of good over evil amid chanting of Vedic Mantras and enjoyed Holi Songs at Gorakhnath temple for half an hour.

Priest Kamal Nath Yogi along with other saints applied tilak and took blessings of the CM. Yogi applied tilak, Holika ashes and gulal to his cows, offered jaggery and fed grains to ducks in Bheem Mansarovar.

Abdur Rahman