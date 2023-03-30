Sangam city eateries offer sabudana pizza, kalakand kulfi sundae, and more!

With Navratri festival concluding on Thursday, lakhs of devotees of the Sangam city will end their fast. Although majority of them preferred cooking special meals at their homes during the nine-day festival, the local restaurants left no stone unturned in offering vrat-special menu to attract attention of the devotees. Special snacks for people observing Navratri fast being sold in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

There were many restaurants that had altogether removed the non-veg items from their menu from day one of the festival and started serving pure vegetarian food, with twists, of course!

Thus, even the pizza lovers were not deprived of their meals as there was sabudana pizza to satiate their craving.

Likewise, various restaurants of the posh Civil Lines locality of the city offered revamped menus to cater to the appetite of foodies during the nine-day festival. These restaurants redesigned menus to cater to people who followed a strict food regimen, which included avoiding onion, garlic, rice, wheat, meat, processed salt and alcohol.

“This Navratri, we prepared several dishes made of cottage cheese, zaffrani chironji dal accompanied with samak ke chawal or kuttu ke paranthe paired with peanut raita. To conclude the feast, there is kalakand kulfi sundae or mewe lauki aur makhane along with Sabudane ki kheer,” said chief chef of the prominent local restaurant ‘Vilas’ located in Civil Lines.

Besides, dishes like sabudane ki kheer, salted aloo (dry/gravy), singhare ki barfi and puri with green chutney were also popular among the devotees.

Sabudana pizza, sarawak biryani, banana tikki and more were also served to ensure that those who were fasting should also feast. There was also Navratri twist to dishes and on the platter were paneer malai tikka, tawa fruit chat, kache kele ke pakore, aloo jeera, fresh fruit and cholai ke laddoo.