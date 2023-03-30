Home / Cities / Others / Sangam city eateries offer sabudana pizza, kalakand kulfi sundae, and more!

Sangam city eateries offer sabudana pizza, kalakand kulfi sundae, and more!

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 30, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Dishes like sabudane ki kheer, salted aloo (dry/gravy), singhare ki barfi and puri with green chutney were also popular among the devotees.

With Navratri festival concluding on Thursday, lakhs of devotees of the Sangam city will end their fast. Although majority of them preferred cooking special meals at their homes during the nine-day festival, the local restaurants left no stone unturned in offering vrat-special menu to attract attention of the devotees.

Special snacks for people observing Navratri fast being sold in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Special snacks for people observing Navratri fast being sold in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

There were many restaurants that had altogether removed the non-veg items from their menu from day one of the festival and started serving pure vegetarian food, with twists, of course!

Thus, even the pizza lovers were not deprived of their meals as there was sabudana pizza to satiate their craving.

Likewise, various restaurants of the posh Civil Lines locality of the city offered revamped menus to cater to the appetite of foodies during the nine-day festival. These restaurants redesigned menus to cater to people who followed a strict food regimen, which included avoiding onion, garlic, rice, wheat, meat, processed salt and alcohol.

“This Navratri, we prepared several dishes made of cottage cheese, zaffrani chironji dal accompanied with samak ke chawal or kuttu ke paranthe paired with peanut raita. To conclude the feast, there is kalakand kulfi sundae or mewe lauki aur makhane along with Sabudane ki kheer,” said chief chef of the prominent local restaurant ‘Vilas’ located in Civil Lines.

Besides, dishes like sabudane ki kheer, salted aloo (dry/gravy), singhare ki barfi and puri with green chutney were also popular among the devotees.

Sabudana pizza, sarawak biryani, banana tikki and more were also served to ensure that those who were fasting should also feast. There was also Navratri twist to dishes and on the platter were paneer malai tikka, tawa fruit chat, kache kele ke pakore, aloo jeera, fresh fruit and cholai ke laddoo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out